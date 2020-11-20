11-20 Police Reports

Arrests

11-18-2020

Manning, James Roy, Age 34, S Park Road, Slocomb, Methamphetamine Possession

11-19-2020

Minor arrest on US Hwy 231 for four counts of alias writ of arrest

Conner, Tatiyunna Shonte, Age 26, Gibbs Street, Contempt of court

Trimble, Michael Ryan, Age 24, E Patton Avenue, Montgomery, alias writ of arrest

Newman, Cori Gail, Age 27, County Road 1101, Theft of Property Fourth Degree

Sizemore, Cynthia Ann, Age 45, Lindsay Street, Enterprise, Methamphetamine Possession

Forrester, Chadwick Blaine, age 23, Anderson Road, Alias Writ of Arrest

Minor arrest on N Knox Street, Warrant of Arrest

Brassell, Antwaun Domonique, Age 27, Jack Avenue, Harassment

11-20-2020

Lee, Jimmy Jerome, Age 46, Johnny Mae Warren Avenue, Contempt of Court

Baker, Jimmy Marques, Age 37, County Road 6602, Four Counts of Alias Writ of Arrest

Outlaw, Carmen Dianne, Age 38, Dove Avenue, Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia 1st Offense, and Possession of a controlled Substance

Incident Reports

11-18-2020

Domestic dispute on US Hwy 231

Reckless endangerment, assault third degree, and harassment on Botts Avenue

Unauthorized Use of Auto on Troy Plaza Loop

Possession of Marijuana Second Degree, Drug Paraphernalia, and Methamphetamine Possession on US Hwy 231

Methamphetamine Possession and Drug Paraphernalia 1st Offense on Elba Hwy

11-19-2020

Domestic Violence Third Degree on Needmore Road

Seized Property on Park Street

Found Property on US Hwy 231

Harassment On US Hwy 231

Suspicious circumstances on US Hwy 231

Violation of Zoning ordinance R-1 on Homewood Avenue

Theft of Property Fourth Degree on US Hwy 231

Methamphetamine Possession and Drug Paraphernalia 1st Offense on Forest Acres Drive

Unauthorized use of a vehicle on Aster Avenue

Domestic Dispute on Laura Lane

Domestic Violence Third Degree on US Hwy 231

11-20-2020

Fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer on US Hwy 231

Towed Vehicle on Pike county Lake Road

Suspicious circumstances on US Hwy 231

Dog Bite on University Avenue

Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and drug paraphernalia 1st offense on US Hwy 231

Lost Property on Elm Street

DISCLAIMER:

All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty.