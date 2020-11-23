Charles Henderson improves to 4-1 with 62-49 win over Highland Home

The Charles Henderson Trojans knocked off Highland Home 66-42 on the road Monday afternoon in the Carroll Thanksgiving Tournament.

The Trojans improved to 4-1 on the season with the win.

The Trojans had nine different players score on Monday, including leading scorer Akeives Shorts, who finished with a game-high 14 points. Jywon Boyd finished with nine points after making three shots from behind the arc. Zack Henderson and Tay knox each finished with eight points. Cody Youngblood and Cari Burney each had seven.

Burney led the way for the Trojans in the opening quarter by scoring all seven of his points. The Trojans went into the second quarter leading 18-11.

The Trojans knocked down three 3-pointers in the second quarter before going into halftime with a 31-18 lead.

Shorts and Taylor both scored eight second half points on Monday afternoon. The Trojans outscored Highland Home 31-30 in the second half to secure the 24-point win.

The Trojans will continue play in the Carroll Thanksgiving Tournament on Tuesday when they take on Geneva County beginning at 1:30 p.m. Before taking on Cottonwood beginning at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.