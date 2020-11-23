Five Patriots heading to Montgomery for AISA All-Star Game

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots won their first AISA State Championship since 2009 on Friday when they knocked off Glenwood Academy 38-21. Three days later the Patriots received the news they will be sending five players back to the Crampton Bowl for the AISA All-Star Game.

Mayes White, Jackson Senn, Levi Sikes, Javon Christian and Scott Taylor Renfroe will all represent Pike Liberal Arts in Montgomery on December 4.

“It feels awesome to be able to send those players,” head coach Mario White said. “All those guys are very deserving. They have been great for the program. They have been great for the younger kids, as well as the older kids. Not only are they good ball players, but they are good in the community as well. I’m very proud for them.”

White credited the coaches as well as these players for their dedication and their attention to detail throughout the season.

“It shows the attention to detail by the staff,” White said. “I have some great coaches that had these young men ready to play. It speaks to their (players) dedication and their attention to detail in the film room. Some played both ways.”

All five players heading to the all-star game are seniors. White believes his team wouldn’t have been as successful this season without the production of the five all-stars.

“To be honest, without these guys none of this would have happened,” White said. “These guys really stepped up and put the team before themselves. It’s a testament of all their hard work all season long. That’s what this program is all about. It’s about guys leading the other guys and getting them to buy into the vision of what we are wanting to do.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.