State adds more than 2,600 new cases

Alabama added more than 2,600 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as experts warned of a post-holiday surge while families and friends gathered for Thanksgiving.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s 10 a.m. update, Alabama added 2,639 cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 241,957 cases with 3,572 confirmed deaths. More than 1,434 were hospitalized throughout the state on Thursday.

Pike County added six new cases overnight, bringing the total cases to 1,583 with 14 confirmed deaths.

Pike County’s 14-day positive rate climbed to 27.41 percent, while the state’s 7-day average climbed to 1,576.

Troy University has updated only once this week, reporting three off-student cases on Tuesday.