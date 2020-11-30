CrimeStoppers offers $1,000 reward for info in Union Springs shooting

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to any arrest(s) regarding the shooting incident at Club Faces.

On November 26, 2020 at approximately 2:00 am, the Union Spring Police Department responded to a call at Club Faces in reference to a shooting which left two people injured and one later died from his injuries.

Investigators advise that when they arrived, they found Michael Dewayne Washington with gunshot wounds. Washington later died from his injuries at Bullock County Hospital. Washington was from Midway, Alabama.

Union Springs Investigators are requesting assistance from the public with finding any witnesses that observed the shooting at Club Faces. A photo of Michael Dewayne Washington was provided by the Union Springs Police Department with the hopes that it will help towards the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Union Springs Police Department or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward.