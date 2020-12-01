Christmas coming to the Center

Christmas is coming and it’s coming early to the Johnson Center for the Arts in downtown Troy.

So, mark the date, December 10, and get your ticket to the highly anticipated, “Christmas at the Center 2020.”

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said tickets for Christmas at the Center are available online at jcatroy.org or at the Johnson Center for the Arts during regular center hours.

The hours for Christmas at the Center are from 4 until 8 p.m., with the hours 4 until 5:30 p.m. are designated for event sponsors and ticketed senior adults and from 5:30 until 8 p.m. for ticket holders.

Christmas at the Center 2002 will not feature an auction, rather gifts for purchase.

“We have a great selection of items for sale, including hotel packages, dinners, parties, jewelry, artwork and a wide variety of items for giving or for home or personal preference,” Campbell said. “The Christmas at the Center meal is prime rib and turkey with all the holiday trimmings. The dessert will be Carter Sanders’ famous bread pudding. The meal is packaged so that it may be eaten here at the Johnson Center or taken home.”

Tickets are $75 and are available on line or at the Johnson Center for the Arts at 300 East Walnut Street in downtown Troy.

Christmas at the Center 2020 also includes a Holiday Fair at The Studio just across the street from the JCA.

“The Holiday Fair will also be 4 until 8 p.m. and we invite and encourage everyone to come and enjoy a unique shopping experience,” Campbell said. “There is no admission to the Holiday Fair and shoppers will buy directly from the vendors. There will be a variety of items available from art to woodworking with jewelry in-between.”

Campbell said jewelry is always a popular shopping item, both for personal preference and gift giving.

“Our vendors will feature local artists and crafters and also out-of-towners including Marquirette’s exquisite jewelry of Montgomery.”

Campbell said the JCA and The Studio are the places to be in Troy on Thursday, December 10.

A special event of Christmas at the Center will be the drawing for a one-ounce gold coin valued at $2000.

Tickets for the drawing are $25 and are being sold by members of the JCA board. The winner of the drawing will have the option of the gold coin, the cash value of the coin or certification for a $2,000 tax deduction to the JCA.