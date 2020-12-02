Council OKs bids to thin timber

The Brundidge City Council on Tuesday reviewed and considered the timber bids for the thinning of about 80 acres of city- owned property.

The property is located on the north side of town in the vicinity of Southern Classic Food Group and Woodland Street.

Willie Wright, city manager, said the bids were derived from applying per ton prices submitted by each company to a timber volume cruise performed by M&W Forestry Consultants, LLC of Ozark.

The bids were estimates of what the thinning will cut.

The bid results from November 6, 2020 were: DeLoney & Grady Timber, $153,997.83; Coastal Plains Land & Timber, $152,337.12; Kennedy Forest Products, Inc., $150,800.77; Southern Timber Company, $141,655.79; W.J. Sorrell Lumber & Pulpwood, $138.814.55; and Glenwood Forest Products, $131,277.30.

After reviewing the bids, the council voted to award the bid to the highest bidder, DeLoney & Grady Timber.

In other business, the council voted to reappoint LaVentrice Terry to the board of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library. The board term is four years.

Wright said the interview process will begin next week for a new police chief for the City of Brundidge.

Wright brought the council up to date on the facelift at the Brundidge City Pond.

“The work that is being done will make the city pond area more attractive and a place where families can go to enjoy the outdoors and have picnics.

Mayor Isabell Boyd reminded the council members of the arrival of Santa Claus and the lighting of the city’s 2020 Christmas Tree at 5 p.m. Friday on the grounds of the history Bass House.

Santa will then hear children’s Christmas wishes at the Knox Ryals Pavilion.

Boyd said masks are encouraged and social distancing is required of all those who come to visit with Santa.

“For the safety of Santa and the children, Santa will hear their Christmas wishes from behind the safely of plexi-glass, which allows for photos to be taken,” Boyd said. “We want the children to enjoy their visit with Santa and we want everyone to have a safe and happy Christmas 2020.”

Boyd also asked the council members to make personal donations toward gifts for two children at Christmas time.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall on North Main Street. The meetings are open to the public.