First Baptist Church hosts Christmas program

First Baptist Church of Troy will present “Agnus Dei: Lamb of God: Born to Us” at 10:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.

Bert Culpepper, FBC worship pastor, said Agnus Dei builds on the promise of the Lamb born in a manger to be the Savior of Mankind.

“Jesus Christ was born into the world as prophesied in the Old Testament.” Culpepper said.

“And the Savoir of Mankind will return again and we will worship Him.”

Agnus Dei: Lamb of God will be presented with the Celebration Choir and Orchestra and will tell the story of the promise of the Savior of Mankind.

“We do ask that people wear masks inside the sanctuary,” Culpepper said. “Seating is clearly marked.”

Culpepper said Angus Dei: Lamb of God is a wonderful and inspiring way to welcome the 2020 Christmas season.

On December 13, FBC will present the children’s Living Nativity at 10:15.

Culpepper said the children will be in full costume as the Christmas story is narrated.

Also on December 13, the puppet and drama minister, Puppets Praising Christ, will present “Christmas through the Years” at 5 p.m. The puppet show will have Christmas classics from the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s. This is a ticketed event.

The First Baptist Church Christmas Eve service will be at 4 p.m.