Driver dies when tractor-trailer hits overpass

The driver of a tractor-trailer died Thursday after his truck crashed into the support columns of an overpass in Troy.

The single-vehicle accident took place about 8 a.m. in the southbound lane of U.S. 231 at the U.S 29 overpass and forced the closure of both the overpass and portions of U.S. 231.

“The overpass was reopened about 3 p.m., after officials determined it was safe,” said Police Chief Randall Barr.

Cleanup continued at the crash site for more than two hours after that, and U.S. 231 was full opened by 5:50 p.m., he said.

Barr said the driver of the 18-wheeler was the only individual in the truck. Officials did not release any details about the driver, pending notification of family.

“The trucking company is not local,” Barr said.

The accident remains under investigation.