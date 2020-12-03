December 5, 2020

Wreck closes U.S. 231 southbound lane

By Stacy Graning

Published 9:31 am Thursday, December 3, 2020

Troy Police Dept. is working a single vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler on U.S. 231 at the U.S. 29 overpass.

U.S. 231 south bound traffic is being diverted around the crash site. The U.S. 29 overpass is closed to all traffic until further notice.  However, the on ramps and off ramps on both sides of the overpass are still open to traffic.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area if at all possible.

If they must travel through the area extreme caution and reduced speeds shall be observed. Our officers are working with ALDOT to keep traffic moving

