12/5 Police Reports
Arrests 11-30-2020
Williams, Lakajia Shanea, Age 24, Gibb Street, Simple Assault
Minor arrest on Rose Circle Capias Warrant
12-1-2020
Jordan, William Ray, Age 36, AL Hwy 87, Three counts of alias writ of arrest and Drug Paraphernalia 1st offense
Thomas, Dakota Oliver, Age 26, US Hwy 231, Possession of Marijuana Second Degree
12-2-2020
Brown, Eric Kain, Age 39, County Road 7, Alias Writ of Arrest
Williams, Charity Shennell, age 39, County road 1156, Alias Writ of Arrest
12-3-2020
Tolbert, Debra Ann, Age 49, Woodland Hills, Simple Assault
Bean, Leterrius Floydrick, Age 30, Martin Street, Ozark, Assault Second
Barrow, Jamarion Vanquez Stefon, Age 24, Cowart Circle, alias writ of arrest and possession of marijuana second degree
Mency, Chelcie Umekia Datrec, Age 27, County Road 4417, Brundidge, Contempt of court
Armstrong, Leon Edward, Age 55, County Road 5516, Methamphetamine Possession
12-4-2020
Wilkins, Leon Dewayne, age 64, AL Hwy 125, Brundidge, Possession of a controlled substance
Incident Reports 11-30-2020
Lost Property on US Hwy 231
Vehicle search on Rose Circle
Criminal Mischief Third Degree on Sunset Villas Drive
Assault Third Degree, Harassment, and Criminal Mischief Second Degree on US Hwy 231
Harassment and Domestic Dispute on Sparrow Drive
Theft of Property Fourth Degree on US Hwy 231
12-1-2020
Domestic Violence Third Degree on County Road 1176
Found Property on Elm Street
Suspicious circumstances on US Hwy 231
Harassment, Williams Street
Civil Complaint on Hubbard Street
Theft of Property Fourth Degree on Hunters Mountain Parkway
Damage to Property on Hunters Mountain Parkway
Harassing Communications on Rose Circle
Domestic Violence Third Degree on Northridge Lane
Domestic Violence Third Degree on Emma Drive
Possession of Marijuana Second Degree and Drug Paraphernalia 1st offense on US Hwy 231
Domestic Violence third Degree on Aster Circle
Domestic Dispute on county Road 1149
Damage to property on George Wallace Drive
Structure fire on US Hwy 231
Theft of Property Fourth Degree on Park Street
12-2-2020
Possession of a controlled substance on Elm Street
Theft of Lost Property Fourth Degree on S Brundidge Street
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle Elm Street
Found Property Alphonsa Byrd
Domestic Violence Third Degree and Harassment on Aster Circle
Vehicle search on US Hwy 231
Harassment on county road 7714
Vehicle search on US Hwy 231
Suspicious circumstances on Cowart Circle
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle on Elm Street
Domestic Violence Third Degree on Knox Street
Possession of Marijuana Second Degree on International BLVD
12-3-2020
Suspicious circumstances on County Road 5504
Found Property on Park Street
Criminal Mischief Third Degree on US Hwy 231
Vehicle Fire on S Brundidge Street
Methamphetamine Possession, Possession of Marijuana Second Degree and Drug Paraphernalia 1st offense on US Hwy 231
Death Investigation on county Road 2216
Driving while license suspended on US Hwy 231
12-4-2020
Death Investigation on Aster Avenue
Methamphetamine Possession and Drug Paraphernalia 1st offense on US Hwy 231
DISCLAIMER:
All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty.
