12/5 Police Reports

Arrests 11-30-2020

Williams, Lakajia Shanea, Age 24, Gibb Street, Simple Assault

Minor arrest on Rose Circle Capias Warrant

12-1-2020

Jordan, William Ray, Age 36, AL Hwy 87, Three counts of alias writ of arrest and Drug Paraphernalia 1st offense

Thomas, Dakota Oliver, Age 26, US Hwy 231, Possession of Marijuana Second Degree

12-2-2020

Brown, Eric Kain, Age 39, County Road 7, Alias Writ of Arrest

Williams, Charity Shennell, age 39, County road 1156, Alias Writ of Arrest

12-3-2020

Tolbert, Debra Ann, Age 49, Woodland Hills, Simple Assault

Bean, Leterrius Floydrick, Age 30, Martin Street, Ozark, Assault Second

Barrow, Jamarion Vanquez Stefon, Age 24, Cowart Circle, alias writ of arrest and possession of marijuana second degree

Mency, Chelcie Umekia Datrec, Age 27, County Road 4417, Brundidge, Contempt of court

Armstrong, Leon Edward, Age 55, County Road 5516, Methamphetamine Possession

12-4-2020

Wilkins, Leon Dewayne, age 64, AL Hwy 125, Brundidge, Possession of a controlled substance

Incident Reports 11-30-2020

Lost Property on US Hwy 231

Vehicle search on Rose Circle

Criminal Mischief Third Degree on Sunset Villas Drive

Assault Third Degree, Harassment, and Criminal Mischief Second Degree on US Hwy 231

Harassment and Domestic Dispute on Sparrow Drive

Theft of Property Fourth Degree on US Hwy 231

12-1-2020

Domestic Violence Third Degree on County Road 1176

Found Property on Elm Street

Suspicious circumstances on US Hwy 231

Harassment, Williams Street

Civil Complaint on Hubbard Street

Theft of Property Fourth Degree on Hunters Mountain Parkway

Damage to Property on Hunters Mountain Parkway

Harassing Communications on Rose Circle

Domestic Violence Third Degree on Northridge Lane

Domestic Violence Third Degree on Emma Drive

Possession of Marijuana Second Degree and Drug Paraphernalia 1st offense on US Hwy 231

Domestic Violence third Degree on Aster Circle

Domestic Dispute on county Road 1149

Damage to property on George Wallace Drive

Structure fire on US Hwy 231

Theft of Property Fourth Degree on Park Street

12-2-2020

Possession of a controlled substance on Elm Street

Theft of Lost Property Fourth Degree on S Brundidge Street

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle Elm Street

Found Property Alphonsa Byrd

Domestic Violence Third Degree and Harassment on Aster Circle

Vehicle search on US Hwy 231

Harassment on county road 7714

Vehicle search on US Hwy 231

Suspicious circumstances on Cowart Circle

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle on Elm Street

Domestic Violence Third Degree on Knox Street

Possession of Marijuana Second Degree on International BLVD

12-3-2020

Suspicious circumstances on County Road 5504

Found Property on Park Street

Criminal Mischief Third Degree on US Hwy 231

Vehicle Fire on S Brundidge Street

Methamphetamine Possession, Possession of Marijuana Second Degree and Drug Paraphernalia 1st offense on US Hwy 231

Death Investigation on county Road 2216

Driving while license suspended on US Hwy 231

12-4-2020

Death Investigation on Aster Avenue

Methamphetamine Possession and Drug Paraphernalia 1st offense on US Hwy 231

DISCLAIMER:

All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty.