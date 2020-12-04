December 5, 2020

  • 61°
Photo/jaine treadwell First responders spent much of Thursday clearing the site of an early morning accident in which the driver of an 18-wheeler died. The wreck took place on U.S. 231 at the U.S 29 overpass and forced the closure of the overpass and rerouting of traffic for much of the day.

Police ID truck driver in fatal crash

By Stacy Graning

Published 3:42 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

Officials have identified the driver killed in a tractor-trailer crash early Thursday on U.S. 231 in Troy.

Timothy Ray Akin, 60, of Florida, was killed when the 18-wheeler he was driving crossed over the lanes and crashed into the concrete supports of the U.S. 29 overpass. He was declared dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The wreck forced the closure of both the overpass and the southbound lanes of U.S. 231 for most of the day on Thursday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Troy Police Department with assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Print Article

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    How has COVID-19 affected your Thanksgiving plans?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Cops, Courts and Fire

  • Trending News

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events