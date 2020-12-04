Police ID truck driver in fatal crash

Officials have identified the driver killed in a tractor-trailer crash early Thursday on U.S. 231 in Troy.

Timothy Ray Akin, 60, of Florida, was killed when the 18-wheeler he was driving crossed over the lanes and crashed into the concrete supports of the U.S. 29 overpass. He was declared dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The wreck forced the closure of both the overpass and the southbound lanes of U.S. 231 for most of the day on Thursday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Troy Police Department with assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.