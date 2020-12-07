Sarah Ward

Sarah Virginia Borland Ward, age 91, entered rest Dec. 5, 2020. She was born in Pinkard, Alabama to Joseph Harold Borland and Sarah Frances Borland of Troy, Alabama. Virginia was preceded by in death by her parents and brother Joseph Borland also of Troy; her husband of 69 yrs. John Matthew Ward of Needmore, Alabama; two daughters Sarah Lanelle Ward Gundlach of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Mary Beth Savage of Tallahassee.

Virginia is survived by her son J. Michael Ward and his wife Pamela of Quincy; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was a life member of First Baptist Church of Tallahassee.

Private graveside services will be held at Green Hills Memorial Cemetery in Troy, Alabama. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Big Bend Hospice or St. Francis Wildlife Assoc.

Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)