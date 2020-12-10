Library plans holiday fun for young readers

The Tupper Lightfoot Library has something fun up its Santa suit sleeve for kids at Christmastime.

Garneshia Lampley, children’s coordinator at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge, has a full five days of Christmas reading and fun planned for December 14-18.

COVID-19 can’t stop Christmas from coming or the fun that surrounds this special time of year, Lampley said.

“We want Christmas 2020 to be especially special for children and what better way than to read,” Lampley said. “Our library has a large selection of Christmas books and, as encouragement for children to read during the holidays, we have something special for them with each book they check out from the library, take home and read.”

Beginning on Monday, December 14, children are invited to visit the library and check out a Christmas book. They will receive a bookmark to mark the pages of their chosen book as they read and also the books they will select and read throughout the week.

At home, the children may post a photo of themselves and the book they are reading on Tupper’s Facebook page and share what they especially liked about the book. They may continue posting throughout the week.

On Tuesday, the children will return the books they selected on Monday and select another book to read.

“With the second book, the children will receive a kit for making a Christmas ornament,” Lampley said. “On Wednesday, they will get a sugar cookie kit and on Thursday, there will be hot chocolate to take home and enjoy.

“On, Friday, the children that come to the library and check out a book to read will receive a movie kit that includes popcorn, a drink, candy and a Christmas movie from Tupper’s movie box.”

Reading is not only fun, it is a most important skill for learning, she said. And, the Tupper Library staff is continually looking for and implementing activities and events that encourage children to read and, also, for families to read together which is especially meaningful during these unprecedented times.