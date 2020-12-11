‘A Christmas Journey’ to be played on WTBF

On Tuesday night, WTBF Radio and the Brundidge Historical Society will come together to bring a unique Christmas experience to all those who tune in for “A Christmas Journey” broadcast live from the We Piddle Around Theater in downtown Brundidge.

Nationally acclaimed story performer and multi-instrumentalist Bobby Horton of Three on a String, will be featured at 6 p.m. on WTBF Radio FM 94.7.

Together, they will share the heart-warming story of a cowboy whose plan for a foot-stompin’ good Christmas time goes off trail.

Doc Kirby, the voice of WTBF, said the radio station is excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the Christmas radio broadcast and especially at this time and in this time.

“On Tuesday night, we invite families to gather around the radio, much like in the Golden Age of Radio and share in a unique and very special experience Christmas experience,” Kirby said. “WTBF is excited to be a part of bringing back the wonder of stories told over the radio.”

The year 2020, is the 100th year celebration of the radio business,” Kirby said.

“During the Golden Age of Radio, families sat together around the radio and listened to things that were encouraging, entertaining, informative and inspiring,” he said. “Radio connected America with news, with music and stories. Even in the world as crazy as it is today, there is still value in radio.”

Kirby said those who share time together to hear to “A Christmas Journey” on Tuesday night will have a special and lasting memory of Christmas 2020.

Lawrence Bowden, BHS president, has special memories of gathering around the radio with his family to listen to a variety of programs, especially, the Grand Ole Opry.

“The BHS and WTBF want to create those memories for the radio’s listening audience as a way of helping make this a special Christmas in these difficult times,” he said.

“A Christmas Journey” will air at 6 p.m. Tuesday on WTBF Radio-FM 94.7