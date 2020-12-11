Faircloth named branch manager

Jeff Kervin, president and CEO of Troy Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that Kathryn Faircloth has been named as the Branch Manager for the Troy Main Office location. Faircloth’s previous title was Senior Universal Banker.

Originally from Alabaster, Alabama, Faircloth graduated from Thompson High School. She is also a 2018 graduate of the Alabama Banking School. Additionally, Faircloth is a member of the Pike County Pilot Club and a member of the TB&T Basic Financial Literacy Team. She is an active volunteer with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Turkeys from Heaven and the Troy Pike Habitat for Humanity.

Faircloth attends Collegedale Church of Christ and has an 11-year-old son.

“Kathryn has been with TB&T for 15 years and we have watched her learn and become one of our most valuable employees,” said Kervin. “She is very deserving of this new title and we can’t wait to see what she accomplishes next.”

Troy Bank & Trust is an independent community bank headquartered in Troy, Alabama, with 14 locations in five Alabama counties.