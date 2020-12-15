Pike County Art Guild finding ways to cope with virus restrictions

As the coronavirus continues, the Pike County Art Guild is “figuring” that art is a good way of coping with the restrictions and stresses of the worldwide pandemic.

So, the art guild scheduled three painting sessions with the focus on figure drawing or painting, said Amanda Smothers, art guild, presidents.

“The first two sessions were on December 1 and 10 and everything went really well,” Smothers said. “We have kept the numbers small and are concentrating on drawling the whole figure rather than portraits. Together, we honing our skills and are supporting and learning from each other.”

The Pike County Art Guild works from Jerry Johnson’s Sienna Cloud Studio on North Three Notch Street. Hopes are that COVID-19 will not long be a thing of the past.

“We would like to have a large membership and be able to paint at the studio and at different locations around town and out in the countryside,” Smothers said. “Figure drawing is a challenge but so is still life. But, right now, we can’t do much. We are keeping the numbers small while we learn from each other and support and encourage each other as we move forward.”

Smothers said the Pike County Art Guild is made up of people of all artistic skill levels.

“We have members who have years of experience and others who are just picking up a brush,” Smother said.

“We have a good time being together with others who share the same interests and learning from each other.

“We invite and encourage others who enjoy the visual arts to visit with us and join us if they feel that the Pike County Arts Guild would be something they would enjoy and find beneficial.