Turkeys From Heaven provides opportunities for giving

An open invitation is extended to help keep the Turkeys from Heaven program going and to keep doing for those whose needs are more.

Kelly Sanders, program founder and organizer, said, with Christmas just around the corner, there is a growing sense of the spirit of the season.

“But, the year 2020 has been a difficult one and the needs are great,” Sanders said. “Turkeys from Heaven has a tradition of providing a holiday meal for those less fortunate in order to help them have a happy holiday. This year is no different.”

There are several ways to be involved in making Christmas 2020 much brighter for 600 families and individuals in Pike and surrounding counties.

Donating a turkey has become a tradition for many Pike County area residents and it’s simple to do.

Turkeys may be purchased at both the Piggly Wiggly 231 and North Three Notch locations in Troy.

“When checking out, tell the cashier that you would like to order a turkey for Turkeys from Heaven,” Sanders said. “They have a bar code for that. The turkeys are $15 and will be kept at the grocery stores to be delivered.”

Volunteers are also needed for the assembling of the meals, grilling the turkeys and making the deliveries.

Set-up for assembling the meals will be on December 21 at Cattleman Park. Pre-packaged desserts for the dinners will be accepted throughout the day.

Grilling of the turkeys will begin at 8 a.m. on December 22 at Cattleman Park, with delivery beginning around 10 a.m. and continuing throughout the day until all of the Turkeys from Heaven dinners have been deliver.

Those who would like to assist with the grilling of the turkeys are asked to call Charles Rawls at 334-372-1907.

“We are still accepting referrals for Turkeys from Heaven from churches, organizations and schools for families that would benefit from a Christmas dinner,” Sanders said.

Referrals may be made by calling 334-372-4576 or via email at troyTFH@gmail.com.

Monetary donations in support of Turkeys from Heaven may be mailed to 3311 Highway 29 South, Troy, AL 36079 or via Pay Pal on the Turkeys from Heaven Troy Facebook page.

“We appreciate the support of our community for Turkeys from Heaven,” Sanders said. “The need this year is especially great and people are being very generous, as the people of Pike County always are.”