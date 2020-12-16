Arlene Davis

Arlene Peacock Davis, age 71, of Troy, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at Troy Regional Medical Center. Graveside services for Mrs. Davis will be Friday, December 18, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Green Hills Memorial Park with Dr. Malone Chandler officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Masks will be required for those attending the graveside service.

Arlene was born to James Corbin and Bessie Kate Barron Peacock in Troy on December 31, 1948 where she attended Troy schools graduating from Charles Henderson High School with the Class of 1967. Early on, she was Secretary for the City of Troy Utilities Department for a number of years. She met her best friend and future husband at the age of three which began a lifelong friendship with Max that became a Godly marriage and partnership of love, respect and commitment. Arlene was a devoted wife, mother, and daughter with a servant’s heart who always put her family first. She was also an active and dedicated member of the South Alabama Rural Electric Cooperative family, the Troy community and the Troy University Trojan Family. She gladly shared her gift of musical talent with Northside Baptist Church, Southside Baptist Church of Troy, First Christian and Southside Baptist Churches of Greenville as organist and pianist for many years. Arlene served as chairwoman of the Alabama Electric Women’s Organization of which she was a longtime member. She was also a member of the Pilot Club of Troy, PEO, The Red Hat Society and volunteered with many other organizations including the Pike County Chamber of Commerce and Farm City Committee. Arlene’s real passion, after music, was decorating and event planning giving freely of her time and talents to the Troy Country Club where she was active in the women’s events. She especially loved to decorate for Mardi Gras, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Mrs. Davis is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 52 years, Max Davis; their son, Christopher Max Davis and wife Tracey of Troy; brothers Rayford Peacock (Sara) of Montgomery, Neil Peacock (Dianne) of Prattville, and Wayne Peacock (Jo Ann) of Eclectic; and beloved nieces and nephews Ronnie Wright (Angie) of Tallassee, Chad Peacock (Melissa) of Prattville, Sharon Wright of California, Vickie Rae Peacock Hobbs (Scott) of Northport, Scott Peacock (Shauna) of Bolton, MS.

Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her parents, James Corbie and Bessie Kate Barron Peacock; sisters, Iris Peacock Wright, Doris Peacock Floyd, Sylvia Kate Peacock; nephew, Shannon Wayne Hall; brothers-in-law, Carter Wayne Floyd and Kenneth Charles Wright.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Wright, Ronnie Wright, Mitchell Wright, Chad Peacock, Scott Hobbs and Chance Hobbs.

Arlene was passionate about Troy University and a gift in her memory to the Troy University Foundation would be a lasting memorial bringing much joy to the students who benefit. Memorials may be sent to Troy University Foundation, Office of Development, 301 Adams Administration Building, Troy, AL 36082, or to your favorite charity.