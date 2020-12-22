ALDOT suspends lane closures for Christmas holiday

Alabama drivers won’t face any lane closures on state highways during the Christmas holiday.

The Alabama Department of Transportation announced on Tuesdsay it will have no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates from Thursday, Dec. 24 at 6 a.m. until Sunday, Dec. 27 at 11:59 p.m. For the New Year’s holiday, there will be no temporary lane closures from Thursday, Dec. 31 at noon until Sunday, Jan. 3 at 11:59 p.m.

While traffic volumes are expected to be lower this holiday, ALDOT officials are concerned about safety and weather conditions.

“Traffic volumes during the holidays are expected to be lower than last year’s volumes as more people stay home to protect themselves and others during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator with the Alabama Department of Transportation. “However, the consequences of risky driving behaviors remain for those on the roads.”

The National Weather Service forecasts rain and temperatures to go down to near freezing for some parts of Alabama on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Drivers should use caution as the potential exists for some slick spots due to the freezing of any residual water on roadways, especially bridges and overpasses.

Alabama Rest Areas and Welcome Centers are open to the public.

ALDOT asks travelers to practice social distancing and follow the public health guidelines set by state and local agencies.

Motorists planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information at www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app. ALDOT