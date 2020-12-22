Patriots defeat top ranked Glenwood

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots knocked off top ranked Glenwood 77-64 on Tuesday afternoon in Phenix City.

The win for the Patriots moves their record to 8-1 on the season. They stretch their winning streak to eight games after they dropped their season opener against Macon-East.

The Patriots scored 39 second half points including 29 in the fourth quarter to seal the deal against the top ranked Gators.

“We played a really good, physical team,” head coach Matt Brown said. “We knew it would be a battle, but we really stood up to the challenge against the No. 1 team at their place.”

Seven Patriots scored in the win on Tuesday. Jay Taylor led the Patriots with 24 points. Javon Christian added 18 points after he made four 3-pointers in the contest. Mario Davenport had 13 points, Drew Nelson had 11 and Jeff Knotts had seven. Avery Ernsberger and Payne Jeffcoat each had two points.

Coach Brown believes the team’s defense and willingness to play as a team helped them against Glenwood.

“We’ve really focused on that side of the ball and it really paid off,” Brown said. “We still have a long way to go but I’m very pleased wit h our progress to this point.”

The Patriots will return to action on December 29 when they travel to play Tuscaloosa Academy.