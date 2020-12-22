Trojans fall to Eufaula in Lake Eufaula Classic

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans began play in the Lake Eufaula Classic with a 65-40 loss to Eufaula on Tuesday evening.

After going into halftime trailing 34-16, the Trojans were outscored 31-24 in the second half.

KK hobdy led the Trojans with 19 points on Tuesday evening. Kristian Jackson added 12 points. Raven Williams, Iyana McLendon and Deanna Gosha each had three points and Madyson Ousley had two points.

The Trojans will be back in action beginning at noon on Wednesday when they take on the loser of game three matchup.