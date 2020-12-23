Christmas dinner may look different in 2020

Christmas 2020 will be like no other.

With the coronavirus still running rampant, many people are deciding to have small family gatherings at home.

So, grandma won’t be in the kitchen as often this year. Those doing the cooking will be more accustomed to being at the drive-thru than at the check-out at the grocery store.

A small few might be dining in the small number of restaurants that will be open and fewer will be opting to dine at shared dinners at churches.

Christmas dinner will be different in the unprecedented year 2020.

And, Steve Garrett, owner of the Piggly Wiggly stores in Troy, said grocery shopping is an indication of just how different. “Even in recent years, Christmas grocery shopping has stated to change,” Garrett said.

“In years past, shoppers would buy turkeys at Thanksgiving and again at Christmas. But, in recent years, turkeys are popular at Thanksgiving but more people are buying hams at Christmas and it’s really been that way this year.”

Garrett said greens go really well with ham so turnips and collards, fresh or frozen, fill shopping carts at Christmas and are good luck greens for New Year’s.

“An indication that more people are eating a home this year is that we are selling more celery for dressing and cranberry sauce to go with the dressing,” he said.

“We are selling more steaks which is indication that more people are grilling this Christmas. And, we are selling more items that people like to put on the grill.”

Flour and sugar aren’t exactly flying off the shelves but they are filling the grocery carts.

“Baking items are really selling,” Garrett said. “Flour is going good and so are chocolate chips. A lot of people are baklng at home and a lot of Christmas dinners will be cooked and enjoyed at home.

“People will still enjoy Christmas this year, even if the gatherings are smaller than usual and dinner is in the microwave,” Garrett said.

For those who aren’t going to cook, or have need of a dinner, Southside Baptist Church will host Christmas dinner for anyone who is in need of a dinner on Christmas Day.

Dinner will be served between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Southside Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

“Those who are not comfortable coming inside to eat may pick up a to-go plate,” said Elaine McLeod, organizer. “

The Christmas dinners at Southside Baptist have been shared with those in need and those who are alone on Christmas for several years.

“The Christmas dinner is sponsored by Southside Baptist Church and we welcome anyone who wants to join us,” McLeod said. “Last Christmas, we shared Christmas dinner with between 150 and 180 that included meals delivered to the Pike County Jail and the Troy Police Department.”

Anyone with questions about the Christmas dinner may ca1l 465-0067.