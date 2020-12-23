Credit union donates to Salvation Army

All In Credit Union recently donated to Pike County Salvation Army following its annual food drive. In preparation for the holiday season, All In employees and members joined together in a company-wide effort to collect food and supplies for local organizations. This year, as part of the organization’s #WeGiveBack efforts, the Credit Union was able to assist nine organizations in preparing for the holiday season.

“We want to thank our members and employees for their generosity this year. There are many families in our communities who are in need, and we are grateful to be in a position to help,” said Kathy Scarbrough, All In Credit Union’s vice president of marketing.

Donations were also given to the following organizations:

• Chipola Family Ministries – Marianna, Fla.

• Cross Over Ministry – Opp, Ala.

• Dale County Rescue Mission – Ozark, Ala.

• Enterprise Christian Mission – Enterprise, Ala.

• Feeding the Gulf Coast – Mobile, Ala.

• Food For Thought – Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.

• New Harmony Baptist Church Food Pantry – DeFuniak Springs, Fla.

• Wiregrass Area United Way Food Bank – Dothan, Ala