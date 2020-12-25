Anonymous benefactor grants holiday wishes

During Christmas 2020, an anonymous donor has sponsored families and children from Coffee and Pike counties who have lost their parents due to violence and abuse.

The Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center and Wiregrass Angel House partnered to distribute the gifts to the families as part of a collaborative effort to make the children’s Christmases a little brighter, said Kaley Green, PRCAC executive director.

“The anonymous donor made it possible for six families to be richly blessed during the 2020 Christmas season,” Green sad. “The six families included a larger number of children. Together, the PRCAC and the Wiregrass Angel House would like to thank the anonymous donor for his or her generosity that will make Christmas more meaningful for the families and, especially, these children.”

The year 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone and Green said she could only imagine how difficult it has been for these children who have lost a parent due to violence and abuse.

“The anonymous donor has made a monetary donation to aid in the lives of these children,” she said. “The donor has also taken the time to make sure the needs of these children are being met. We are so grateful that someone would come forward to reach out to children in need and, especially at this time of year.

“The Pike Regional CAC and the Wiregrass Angel House are most appreciative and want to say ‘thank you’ on behalf of the families and the children. It means so much to them to know that others care.”

Green said the PRCAC is looking forward to future partnerships with the Wiregrass Angel House that support the needs of children at facilities in both Pike and Coffee counties.