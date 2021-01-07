January 8, 2021

Troy women’s games postponed

By Submitted Article

Published 9:27 am Thursday, January 7, 2021

Troy’s women’s basketball games scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Georgia State have been postponed due to COVID-19 positive tests within the Georgia State program.  

Troy will work with Georgia State and the Sun Belt Conference to reschedule the games if an opportunity presents itself.   

The Trojans will be back in action Jan. 15-16 in Trojan Arena against Georgia Southern.

