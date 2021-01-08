Billy Chandler, a beloved husband to his wife of 57 years, a loving father, and “Daddy Bill” to his grandchildren, went to be with the Lord on January 4, 2021. Billy loved people and never met a stranger. He had many friends from his years of working with Mon Cre telephone company and the people they served. He was a bow hunter and leased land and made many hunter friends. The last few years he has spent time in the stands watching the deer and getting the fields planted for his grandchildren. He would say his biggest joy in life was his grandchildren and his most important job on earth was serving others and influencing people for the Lord.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11 am from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with Minister John Dickinson and Minister Dylan Kirkland officiating. A private family graveside service will be held later. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 4 pm until 6 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Julia Fannin Chandler; children: Gregory Ferrell Chandler, Cheryl Chandler Kirkland (Zane); grandchildren: Mason Chandler Kirkland (Alyson). Dylan Reid Kirkland (Emma), Ella Elizabeth Kirkland; siblings: Sharon Chandler Owens (Jesse), Roxanne Chandler Young (Bernard); numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends; and his loyal bulldog, Bo.

He is preceded in death by his parents: James Cecil Chandler and Willie Mae Horne Chandler; grandchild: Chandler Elizabeth Kirkland; and brother: Morris Elgin Chandler.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the following: Antioch Church of Christ: 615 County Road 1126, Troy, AL 36079; the Shady Grove Cemetery Trust Fund: 10552 County Road 1101, Goshen, AL 36035; or the Child Haven Children’s Home of Cullman, AL: P.O. Box 2070, Cullman, AL 35056.