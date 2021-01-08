Cobb happy to make journey back home

Life is made up of many journeys. Chase and Rachel Cobb have returned from the best journey of their lives. It was a journey that brought them right back home to Troy and Pike County.

As Cobb speaks about his homecoming, a big ol’ boyish grin spreads across his youthful face. The director of the Pike County Economic Development Corp., makes no bones about it. He’s happy to be back home with his wife and their young son, John Wagner.

“Pike County has always been our home,” Cobb said. “This is where Rachel and I both grew up and we have been blessed with the opportunity to come home to raise our family. We both want to give back to the community and to the people that helped shape us into who we are.

“We are excited to be a part of this great community and the opportunity to encourage future opportunities for others to come, or come back, to settle here.”

Cobb, a graduate of Pike Liberal Arts School, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Jones School of Law, has spent the last six years as the director of government affairs for the Association of County Commissioners of Alabama. In that position, he represented county governments before the Alabama Legislature, state agencies and worked directly with county officials across the state on a variety of projects.

His experience prepared him for an opportunity that he had not expected but one that set him on the course for the journey that brought him right back home and to a place where he could be in a position to continue a Pike County legacy.

“The Pike County Economic Development Corporation has played an integral role in fostering healthy economic growth, for assisting long-established industrial partners and to the recruitment of new retail and industries,” he said. “I am honored and grateful to be in a position to continue that legacy.”

Cobb said Pike County Pike County has experienced great success in maintaining the charm of its hometown atmosphere while also being strategic in recruiting retail and industries that complement the diverse industrial base and character of the community.

“That success speaks to the leadership and strategic vision of our local elected officials and community leaders,” he said.

“Preserving the character and traditions of our community not only improves the overall quality of life, but also creates new economic opportunities, whether it’s with the revitalization of Historic Downtown Troy or Main Street in Brundidge or the restoration of our historic neighborhoods.”

As the director of the Pike County Economic Development Corporation, Cobb said he will also take on the role not too far removed from a fire and brimstone preacher.

“I’m going to preach Pike,” Cobb said, with a smile. “We must grow without losing our character and our wonderful traditions. We can’t be unique if we are like everybody else.”

The name of the game is quality over quantity, Cobb said.

“Pike County is a wonderful place to be from, to come to and to come back home to, Cobb said. “It’s a great place to bring your family or to start a family.”

And, Pike County has the potential for continued growth.

“But, we must be smart in our growth,” Cobb said. “We must grow in ways that will be good fits for our community. We have great leadership, great community support and the ability to work together to make Pike County a better place for all of us. I’m looking forward to the journey ahead and to all the opportunities and challenges along the way.”