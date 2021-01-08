Lady Trojans push past Andalusia

The Lady Trojans of Charles Henderson High ran the offense without stopping to take a breath and played tenacious defense in a 75-38 win over Andalusia High Friday night on campus of CHHS, while improving to 6-2 overall and more importantly, 2-0 in Class 5A, Area 4 competition.

Head Coach Dyneshia Jones-Elder said the Lady Trojans use every game to work on every phase, not only to win the game at hand, but to be prepared for every situation as the season progresses.

“We worked on executing the press, getting better on defense, and just in general, when to play what type of defense,” said Coach Jones-Elder. “Just them adjusting and understanding, we can go over it, I don’t want them to be perfect, but every game I want them to get better. We’ve got to look forward to post-season.”

Andalusia got on the board first to open the game and a 2-0 lead, but that was short lived as CHHS quickly went ahead 14-4 at 4:05 in the first period, and took a 25-5 lead when Makayla Hobdy hit a three-pointer and back-to-back buckets. Kristian Jackson nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer to end the first quarter for a 28-5 advantage.

CHHS led 43-20 at halftime, 60-28 at the end of three quarters, and coasted in the fourth period for the 75-38 victory.

Jackson led the Lady Trojans in scoring with 25 points, Hobdy was next with 24 points, while Madison Ousley added 13, Iyanna McLendon scored six, Raven Williams had three and Takeya Watkins scored two points.

Coach Jones-Elder was pleased with how her team performed offensively, and that several girls got to get in the game.

“I am proud of them, but I think they more or less rushed some of their shots, and when they do that they tire themselves out,” said Coach Jones-Elder. “But we did win, and I commend them for that, but I do not want them to tire themselves out. When they do that they start hacking, and you can see from the fouls they were hacking a lot.”

CHHS is at Greenville on Tuesday for another Class 5A, Area 4 matchup.

“We are 2-0 right now (in the Area),” said Coach Jones-Elder. “Nothing else matters.”