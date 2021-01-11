COVID-19 hotline overwhelmed

The COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline continues to receive a massive call volume, receiving over 1.1 million calls in the first day of being open to the public. Please do not call the appointment line if you do not qualify to schedule a vaccine at this time. Due to the overwhelming amount of calls, our target population cannot get through to schedule their appointments.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are currently only available for healthcare workers, people 75 years and older, and first responders (including law enforcement and firefighters). The demand for vaccine continues to exceed supply in Alabama, with more than 300,000 healthcare workers and nearly 350,000 people that qualify for a vaccine at 75 years old and older.

If you would like general information about COVID-19, the COVID-19 Information Hotline continues to be available at 1-800-270-7268 for general questions.

Hospital switchboards continue to be overwhelmed with phone calls as well. Please do not call your local hospital directly to set up appointments to receive your COVID-19 vaccine. We appreciate your patience, and additional information will be provided as more vaccine is available and new groups can schedule their COVID-19 vaccine.