Noble Manor receives tentative date for COVID-19 vaccine

Noble Manor has received the anxiously awaited news from Omnicare that a tentative date for its residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine has been given.

“Of course, the date of January 21, is tentative but we are very optimistic,” said Dale Law, facility owner. “But, first, all the paper work has to be completed on our part and consent forms have to be signed by our residents, staff and sitters.”

Law said the date for the vaccine to be administered at Noble Manor is only a little more than a week away and expectations are that the response from the residents will be very positive.

“Our residents are looking forward to being able to move around the facility more and to begin to experience life more as it used to be,” Law said. “We want to make sure our residents are protected from the virus and the vaccine provides the best security.”

Law said emails are going out to all staff members to let them know the vaccine will be available on the tentative date of January 21.

“Those who don’t take advantage of the opportunity to get the vaccine will have to be tested before every shift to make sure they are not positive,” Law said. “We can’t have anyone bringing in the virus.”

Law said the residents at Noble Manor have been very willing to do whatever is necessary to stay safe.

“They understand the seriousness of COVID-19 and they want to do what has to be done to protect themselves and others,” Law said. “We also greatly appreciate the support of their families as we work through all of this. “

Law said knowing that Noble Manor is on Omnicare’s schedule is the good news she has been hoping to hear.

“We want to make sure that everyone at Noble Manor is safe from this virus,” she said. “We want to do all we can to stop the spread of COVID-19. We have to stop it. We just have to.”