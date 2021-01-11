Single vehicle crash claims the life of a Pike County woman

A single-vehicle crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Jan. 8, has claimed the life of Pike County woman.

Rosie Lee Wilcoxon, 84, of Troy, was killed when the 2010 Ford Medical Transport Van, driven by Claude Donaldson, left the roadway, collided into a utility pole and overturned.

The crash happened on County Road 3316, approximately two miles west of Troy city limits. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.