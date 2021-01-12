Dr. Bivens named President of UCA

Urology Centers of Alabama has announce Dr. V. Michael Bivins, formerly of Brundidge, as its new president.

Bivins practices at UCA’s Medical West, Princeton, and Homewood offices in the Birmingham area.

Jason Biddy, CEO of Urology Centers of Alabama (UCA) said Bivins has been a dedicated member of the team of doctors at UCA for 18 years.

“Dr. Bivins joined Urology Centers of Alabama in 2002 and UCA is very excited to start out 2021 with Dr. Bivins being named President of UCA,” Biddy said.”

Bivins said he his honored to serve the state of Alabama as the president of UCA.

“At UCA, we provide care around the state,” Bivins said. “I am dedicated to continuing to improve what we do and to staying on the cutting edge, –of creating the cutting edge –and continuing to grow.”

Bivins said UCA has 30 physicians, 15 nurse practitioners and physicians assistants and 250 employees at multiple locations around the states.

“We work with a great group of professionals that includes secretaries, nurses and technicians that provide excellent care in guiding the future of UCA,” Bivins said, adding that his hopes are that, in his new positon, UCA will continue to grow its vision and help more people throughout Alabama and in the region.

Bivins will also assume the presidency of the University of Alabama School of Medicine Alumni Association and Board in February. The association has more than 3,000 members throughout the country.

“I look forward to a challenging, exciting and busy 2021,”Bivins said. “I am very appreciative of the opportunities ahead.”

Bivins received his B.S. in Microbiology from the University of Alabama and his M.D. from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He completed his residency in Urology at the University of Oklahoma and a fellowship in Urology Oncology at the University of Washington

His main area of clinical interest lies in urology oncology, robotics and reconstructive urology. Procedures he performs include robotic prostatectomy, cystectomy, both partial and radical nephrectomies, subtotal prostatectomy, female pelvic prolapse, and urinary reconstruction including ileal conduit and neobladders.

Bivins also provides care for his patients with stone disease, erectile dysfunction, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and incontinence.

In addition to serving the patients at UCA, Bivins resides on the boards of the Jefferson County American Cancer Society, YMCA and Urology Foundation. He is the Chairman of the Department of Surgery at Baptist Princeton. He is a current member of the University of Alabama President’s cabinet and is an advisory board member of the Honors College at the University of Alabama. He is a member of Leadership Birmingham and Leadership Alabama. He is also a member of the American Urology Association. He has authored several papers and has been involved with multiple clinical trials.

Bivins gives back to his community by providing free prostate screenings for low socioeconomic areas. He is also a retired member of the United States Air Force Reserve.

Bivins is a native of Brundidge and a 1986 graduate of Pike County Highs School. He is the son of Constance Bivins of Brundidge.