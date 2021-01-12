Gloria K. Thompson Dozie

Gloria K. Thompson Dozier, age 77, of Anniston, Alabama, passed away January 9, 2021, after losing a battle to a brief illness. Out of caution for Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held at Green Hills Memorial Cemetery in Troy, AL, with Reverend Wally Loland officiating. Green Hills Funeral Home directing. Pallbearers include Logan Stewart, Lawson Stewart, Chris Dickens, Tracy Flowers, D.J. Royal, and Brian Adams. Honorary pallbearers are Wes Butler, Morgan Butler, Jamie Thompson, Trey Thompson, Anthony Dickens, Chip Dozier, Wayne Stewart, and the Ladies of her social groups. A memorial service will be held in Anniston, AL, at a later date. “K” was born and raised in Union Springs, AL. She graduated from Union Springs High School in 1960; obtained a B.A. degree in Secondary Education from Troy State College 1964; and, received her M.A. degree in Special Education from the University of Alabama in 1973. She was an educator for many years in the Jefferson County and Anniston School System teaching English and Spanish. Because of her heart for the intellectually and developmentally challenged, she worked in several facilities imparting not only education, but also kindness and caring for those dear to her heart. After retiring, K went back to school and, in 2000, earned a Masters’ degree in Counseling from Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, AL. She worked briefly in various organizations helping emotionally abused and battered clients. K was all Southern sass and sophistication. She left an impression on everyone she met. K knew how to laugh at herself, to love her people well, and when to be spontaneous and free. She was the life of a party, and so often gave life to many others. K had a love for the arts and literature. She was involved in community theatre where she performed various roles over the years. She enjoyed sharing cultural experiences with her nieces and friends, and she was also involved in many civic organizations and social groups. She loved playing Bunco and Canasta with the ladies and being a part of The Book Club. She also enjoyed the New Friends group where she welcomed new neighbors and helped them learn about their new hometown. K loved to cook and entertain, but her greatest joy was the special bond she had with her children and three dogs, who have been close by her side for the last four years. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Anniston, AL, where she worshipped and served for many years. Mrs. Dozier is survived by her children, Michelle “Missy” D. Stewart and Brent Dozier; grandchildren, Logan Stewart (Katharine) and ‘Lawson Stewart (Olivia); great-grandchild, Holloway James “Holly James” Stewart; brother, Keith Thompson of Tallassee, AL; sister, Meta Thompson Butler of Lexington, N.C.; her dogs, Precious, Toby, and Tucker; and many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil F. Dozier; parents, George A. Thompson and Gloria Keith Thompson; and brothers, Al Thompson and Waddy Thompson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in her honor to the memorial fund at Grace Episcopal Church (P.O. Box 1791 Anniston, AL 36202). Friends and family can sign the guestbook online at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dozier family.