Pike County Heart Walk canceled; Ralph Black remembered

After much consideration, the Pike County Heart Association Board of Directors has made the decision to cancel the 2021 Pike County Heart Walk in February.

The board also decided not to host the Red Cap Survivors Breakfast honoring heart attack and stroke survivors and their caregivers.

Tracey Davis, board president, said the decisions to cancel the Heart Walk events were not easy but were made in the best interest of all concerned.

The annual Pike County Heart Walk traditionally raises around $28,000 for the American Heart Association. The funds raised support the American Heart Association’s efforts to reduce deaths caused by heart disease and stroke.

“Even though the board determined that it would be in the best interest of everyone involved to cancel this year’s Pike County Heart Walk, we hope to be able to continue to support the American Heart Association through sponsorships and donations and our T-shirt fundraiser.”

Davis said sponsorships are available on several levels, beginning with the Bronze at $100, Silver at $250, Gold at $500 and Platinum at $1,000. Sponsors will be acknowledged in The Messenger and on Troy Cable.

Donations in any amount are greatly appreciated and are paramount in the fight against heart disease and stroke, Davis said.

To further its fundraising efforts, the Pike County Heart Association will have 2021 T-shirts that are in memory of WTBF radio personality and community servant Ralph Black.

“Ralph was always supportive of the Pike County Heart Association and was our volunteer emcee for the annual Heart Walk,” Davis said. “The design on the shirt is a microphone with a heart. It honors Ralph and his contributions to the fight against heart disease and stroke.”

The prices for 2021 Heart Walk T-shirts in all sizes are $15 for short sleeves and $20 for long sleeves.

For orders, call Davis at 372-5099 or via mail at P.O. Box 967, Troy AL 36081.

The deadline for T-shirt orders is Thursday, January 21.

The support of the Pike County Heart Association and the American Heart Association in the fight against heart disease and stokes is greatly appreciated.