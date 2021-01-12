Troy’s series against GSU rescheduled for next month

The Troy Trojans women’s basketball team was supposed to travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia State last Friday and Saturday in their second Sun Belt Conference series of the season. Instead, due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Georgia State program.

The Sun Belt Conference announced Tuesday morning that Troy’s originally scheduled two-game series at Georgia State will be rescheduled for Feb. 15 and 16. Both games will be played at 6 p.m. in Atlanta.

With the rescheduling of games, Troy and Georgia State will now play each other four times in six days. Following its two games in Atlanta, Troy will host Georgia State on Feb. 19 and 20.

The Trojans (5-4, 1-1) will be back on the court to host Georgia Southern for a two-game series this weekend. The two teams will play at 6 p.m. on Friday and again on Saturday at 4 p.m.