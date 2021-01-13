McCoy stepping down at Charles Henderson
Charles Henderson head football coach and Athletic Director Brad McCoy has announced he is stepping down.
After arriving in Troy at Charles Henderson in 2014, McCoy compiled a 34-40 record with the Trojans and advanced to the postseason every year until 2020.
McCoy arrived at Charles Henderson after spending five years at Daleville. He led Daleville to a 34-19 record and three playoff appearances. McCoy took over for Jamey Dubose who left the program before coaching a game.
In McCoy’s first year at Charles Henderson, the Trojans finished the year 8-4 and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs after they defeated Beauregard. It would be Charles Henderson’s only playoff win under McCoy.
McCoy and the Trojans went 5-6 and 7-4 over the next two seasons. The Trojans went 6-5 in 2017, before going 3-7 in 2018. Despite finishing 2019 4-6, the Trojans went into the region finale with a shot of winning a region championship. They fell to Valley 41-20 and later lost to Faith Academy in the opening round of the playoffs.
Prior to coaching at CHHS and Daleville, McCoy was an assistant coach at both Northview and Prattville.
