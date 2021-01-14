Finalists in finance challenge conduct drive

When All In Credit Union announced the five finalists for the All in 2 Finances Challenge.

Temeka Teague of Troy was surprised and overly excited to be among them.

As a finalist in the All in 2 Finances Challenge, she and her husband, Kevin, remained in the competition for the chance to win $10,000 and other monetary awards along with couples from Dothan, Mobile, Los Angeles, California and Roswell, Georgia.

The All in 2 Finances Challenge is a seven-month program in which couples work to increase their savings and reduce their debt. Along the way, the couples share their journeys on line in order to help others gain a better understanding of how to improve their finances.

“One of our primary goals was to discover more ways to lower our debt so we could save for future family generations,” said Temeka Teague who is the Healthy Steps Specialist at Charles Henderson Child Health Center. “Participation in the All in 2 Finances Challenge guided us in what is necessary for us to make better decisions with our finances and save for our future.”

One requirement for the challenge is for the finalists to conduct a community service project.

“After working with some of the families I served at the CHCHC, I am aware of the ongoing need for diapers,” Teague said. “I realized that a diaper drive would help meet that need.”

After all the planning that had to be done and the arrangements that had to be made, Teague’s Diaper Drive is underway through February 1.

The Diaper Drive Drop Off locations are: All In Credit Union and Charles Henderson Child Health Center, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.; Pike County Department of Human Resources, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Sav-A-Life Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Friday, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The diapers will be distributed among the Charles Henderson Child Health Center, Sav-A-Life and the Pike County Department of Human Resources.

“Kevin and I greatly appreciate the community’s support in meeting a need here in Pike County,” Teague said.

Anyone needing more information may contact Teague at 334-492-2360.