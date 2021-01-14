Sororities host baby shower
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Gamma Alpha Xi Zeta Chapter, is hosting a Drive- Thru Baby Shower for Sav-A-Life of Troy on Saturday, January 16. Sabrina Thomas, sorority president, said the Drive-Thru Baby Shower will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the First Baptist Church parking lot off North Three Notch Street.
“Sav-A-Life gives education classes and support for women, children and fathers before, during and after pregnancy,” Thomas said. “All services of Sav-A-Life are free and confidential.”
The items that are needed and will be greatly appreciated include diapers, sizes newborn and one through four; baby wash clothes, baby towels, bottle, blankets – receivers and covers; equipment for nursing moms including pumps, bottles and warmers and, also, socks, booties and shoes for infants and up; outfits and clothing for boys and girls, newborn to 4-toddler and infant toiletries including shampoo, lotion, soap, bath oil and comb and brush sets. Thomas said Sav-A-Life provides free supplies and parenting education to anyone in Pike County and all donations will be greatly appreciated.
Finalists in finance challenge conduct drive
When All In Credit Union announced the five finalists for the All in 2 Finances Challenge. Temeka Teague of Troy... read more