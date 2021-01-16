Varsity Bulldogs sweep New Brockton on Friday night

The Pike County Bulldogs varsity basketball teams swept the New Brockton Gamecocks on Friday night.

The Lady Bulldogs began the night with a dominating 59-9 win over the Gamecoks. The boys finished the evening with a 61-46 win over New Brockton.

It was just the second game of the season for both schools. Both teams are now 2-0 on the season.

The Lady Bulldogs held the Gamecocks to just three first half points on Friday night. After going into halftime leading 27-3, the Bulldogs scored 27 third quarter points to blow the game wide open.

Tajh Boyd led all scorers with 12 points. She was one of two players to score in double figures. Taniyah Green finished with 10 points. Auriel Moultry and Aliah Broadnax each finished with eight points and Kyah Rouse and Urriya Berry each had seven. Angel Terry added five points and JoJo Jackson had two.

After going into halftime tied at 26, the Pike County boys outscored the Gamecocks 35-20 in the second half to secure the win.

Ian Foster led the way with 15 points and Omar Cumberbatch finished with 13 points.