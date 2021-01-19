JCA FEATURES TIMOTHY JOE’S ‘RURAL SOJOURN’

The Johnson Center for the Arts is proud to announce the exhibition of “Rural Sojourn” by the Alabama artist with two given names, Timothy Joe.

“For such a young man, Timothy Joe possesses an old soul,” said Brenda Campbell, JCA director. “His love for old buildings that have fallen to disrepair drives his art. Timothy said that on his way from Huntsville to Troy to deliver his art to the Johnson Center, he was constantly tempted to stop and take pictures of buildings for future paintings.”

Campbell said, while touring Troy, Timothy Joe was especially taken with the rusted warehouses off the square behind Kelly’s Tires and the shotgun houses on Gamble Street.

“He was so taken with those sights that he and co-exhibitor, Jennifer Taylor, plan to incorporate with an en plein air painting session along with their artists’ reception here at the JCA on February 13. . Artists from the area will be invited to join them.”

Cambpell said Timothy Joe’s “Rural Sojourn” exhibit is a journey through the rural areas of West Alabama’s Black Belt.

“His paintings, titled ‘Shotgun House’ and ‘Rusty Metal Glider’, are so real that you feel like you’re right there on the porch listening to the squeak of that old swing and rain on the tin roof,” Campbell said.

Timothy Joe said his art is his ministry.

“It’s my calling to see beauty in common places and capture the scene,” he said. “I paint to show my appreciation for what God created and share what He put in my heart. My mission is to capture these hidden treasures before time erases them completely. I am compelled to show the younger generation how life was and raise appreciation for what is often overlooked.”

Timothy Joe’s favorite subjects are rural structures and landscapes.

“I love learning the history about my subjects and gain the appreciation that helps me create meaningful art,” he said. “I believe the backstory of my subject is just as important as the colors I choose to paint.”

Timothy Joe grew up in Greensboro on a 200-acre, award winning cattle farm that has been in his family for three generations. His family developed a partnership with the Alabama Audubon Society to expand the operation that is now known as Joe’s Black Angus Farm and Connecting with Birds and Nature Tours.

His first art exhibit was in Demopolis when he was 17years old. He earned a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Alabama at Huntsville and immediately went to work for NASA.

“The artistic side of my brain is a perfect complement to my engineering side,” Timothy Joe said.

“Rural Sojourn” is open at the Johnson Center for the Arts through February 20. The artists’ reception for Timothy Joe and co-exhibitor Jennifer Taylor, will be on February 13. The public is invited.

The Johnson Center is open 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free.