Early lead lifts Trojans over Andalusia

The Charles Henderson Trojans traveled to Andalusia to take on the Bulldogs on Tuesday night. The Trojans jumped out to an early 13-point lead and went on to defeat Andalusia, 59-46.

Cody Youngblood scored nine early points in the opening quarter and the Trojans went into the second leading 17-4.

Five different Trojans scored in the second quarter and Charles Henderson went into halftime leading 33-17.

Youngblood scored eight more points in the second quarter, six of which came by way of the 3-point shot. The Bulldogs outscored Charles Henderson 29-26 in the second half, but the Trojans held on for the 13-point win.

Youngblood finished with a team high 19 points on Tuesday. He was one of three players to score in double figures. Zack Henderson and Jywon Boyd each had 10 points. Akeives Shorts finished with nine points and Tay Knox had eight. Cari Burney had three points.