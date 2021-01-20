Patriots claim area championship

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots boys basketball team secured an area championship on Tuesday evening when they took on and defeated Success Unlimited 59-43.

The win for the Patriots improves their record on the season 13-2. Their only losses this season came at the hands of Macon-East in the season opener and against Tuscaloosa late last month. The Patriots are currently on a five-game winning streak.

Eight different Patriots scored in their win. Austin Cross finished with a team high 24 points. He was one of two players to finish in double figures on Tuesday. Drew Nelson finished with 10 points. Javon Christian and Mario Davenport each finished with six points. Jay Taylor and Jeff Knotts each finished with four points and Tre Holmes finished with three. Payne Jeffcoat had two points.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Patriots have just three games remaining in the regular season. All three will be at home beginning with Monday’s game against Abbeville Christian.