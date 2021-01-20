TRMC offering new and innovative technology

Troy Regional Medical Center is very excited to now be offering innovative technology in total knee replacement with Stryker Mako Smartrobotics.

According to Troy Regional, this advancement in joint replacement surgery offers an innovative approach to total and partial knee replacements and transforms the way total knee replacements are performed by Dr. Robert Liljeberg, Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon.

Total knee replacements in the United States are expected to increase 189% by 2030. Between 2015 and 2035, the over-65 population is projected to increase by 62%, driving demand for total joint replacement.

Dr. Liljeberg is continually looking towards advanced technologies to give his patients options when it comes to surgery.

“With the Mako Total Knee Replacement, I know more about my patients than ever before and I’m able to cut less. For some patients, this can mean less soft tissue damage; for others, greater bone preservation,” Dr. Liljeberg said.

Mako SmartRobotics consists of three unique components – 3D CT-based planning, AccuStop haptic technology and insightful data analytics. In clinical studies, Mako Total Knee demonstrated great results in pain management, reduction of hospital stay, improved knee flexion and soft tissue protection in comparison to manual techniques.

“Mako’s 3D CT allows me to create a personalized plan based on each patient’s unique anatomy all before entering the operating room,” said Liljeberg. “During surgery, I can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic arm to execute that plan.”

Dr. Lilgeberg explained he is excited to be able to offer this transformative technology across the joint replacement service line to perform total knee and partial knee replacements.

“We are proud to offer this highly advanced robotic technology in our service area,” Rick Smith, Troy Regional Chief Executive Officer, said. “This addition to our orthopedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with remarkable healthcare.”