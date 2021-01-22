Multi-vehicle accident on U.S. 231 near Hamiliton Crossroads
A multi-vehicle wreck has left parts of US 231 blocked on Friday morning.
First responders reported to a three-car wreck in the northbound lane of U.S. 231 in front of the Hamilton Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.
Traffic in the northbound lanes has been diverted. The southbound lane, although moving slow, is open.
We will continue to update the story with new information.
