Multi-vehicle accident on U.S. 231 near Hamiliton Crossroads

A multi-vehicle wreck has left parts of US 231 blocked on Friday morning.

First responders reported to a three-car wreck in the northbound lane of U.S. 231 in front of the Hamilton Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Traffic in the northbound lanes has been diverted. The southbound lane, although moving slow, is open.

We will continue to update the story with new information.