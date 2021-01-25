700 people in Pike County receive COVID-19 vaccinations

As of Monday, 700 people in Pike County had received the first of two Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

That number is included with the 6,400, ages 75 and up, who have received the vaccine in the 10-county area, said Corey Kirkland, administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Southeastern District.

However, there are those who have not yet had the opportunity to make an appointment to receive the vaccine.

“Right now, we don’t have enough vaccine for all those 75 and up and the health care workers,” Kirkland said. “And, when we have vaccine available for those 65 and older, we will make the public aware.”

Kirkland said he understands the frustration of those who don’t yet have an appointment.

“What I would say to those 75 and older, health care workers and those who work in medical labs and funeral homes is to continue calling 566-2860,” he said. “In February, vaccinations will be given three days a week –Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The week of February 14, the vaccine will also be given on Monday.”

Kirkland said on-line appointment opportunities are forthcoming perhaps as early as March or April.

“With on-line booking, it will be possible to see what appointments are available and make the appointment that is most convenient,” he said. “We know and understand that people are anxious to get the vaccine and we want to get the vaccine to as many as possible and as soon as possible. We are working to do so.”

Kirkland said Johnson & Johnson is working on a one dose and done vaccine.

And additional number for local residents 75 and older to call for an appointment is 1-855-566-5333.