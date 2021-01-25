Suspects remain at at large after attempting to rob a connivence store

Two suspects remain at large after attempting to rob a convenience store in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 231 in Brundidge.

Brundidge Police Chief Marquez James said two black males wearing facemasks and dark clothing attempted to rob the store around 6:47 a.m. Monday morning. James said the Brundidge Police Department was notified of a robbery in progress and responded.

He said the suspects took the store clerk and two patrons hostage during the attempted robbery. James said the patrons attempted to protect the store clerk and attacked the suspects.

James said the suspects aborted the robbery and stole a pickup truck in the parking lot of the store. He said they fled north and wrecked at the traffic light of the intersection of U.S. Highway 231 and S.A. Graham Boulevard in Brundidge.

After wrecking, James said, the suspects fled east on S.A. Graham Boulevard in a black sedan. James said it was currently unclear how the suspects obtained the second vehicle. James said the investigation was continuing with assistance from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Troy Police Department, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office and the Clio Police Department.

James said the public should consider the suspects armed and dangerous and should call Brundidge police at 334-735-3333, Call 911 and ask for any local police department or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

James said investigators were working with witnesses to develop a better description of the suspects and more information would be released as it came available.