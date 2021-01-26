Camilla Jones Dumas

Graveside service for Camilla Dumas, 79, of Headland, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 29, 2021, at Mount Nebo Baptist Church, 222 County Road 5532 (Highway 231), Troy, Alabama 36081, Reverend Travis S. Grace, Th.D. will officiate.

Mrs. Dumas, who passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at her home in Headland, AL, was born April 24, 1941 in Pike County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mrs. Dumas will be Friday, January 29, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Survivors include: husband, Joseph Dumas of Headland, AL; a son, Terence Dumas of Austin, TX; one grandchild, Matthew Harper of Dallas, TX; a devoted niece, Beverly Lampkin of Dothan, AL; devoted cousins, Vivian Redding of Dothan, AL and Kevin Blue of Dothan, AL; devoted sisterly friend, Constance Bivens of Brundidge, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.