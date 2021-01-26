Mary Frances Dykes Ingram, age 97, peacefully left her earthly home in Brundidge, Alabama on January 23, 2021 and joyfully entered through Heaven’s Gates where she joined her parents, James Allen and Bennie Kennedy Dykes, her loving husband, Shelby Foy Ingram, Sr., her son, Michael Allen Ingram, her great granddaughter Kristin Nicole Ingram and siblings: Fred Dykes, Eloise Dykes, Ernest Dykes and Frank Dykes.

Mrs. Ingram is survived by her loving family: Sister, Exa Pouncey; sister-in-law, Lois Dykes; daughter, Daisy Ingram Hollis and husband Jimmy , son, Shelby Foy Ingram, Jr. and wife Gloria, daughter-in-law, Marian Ingram. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: James Jeffrey Hollis and wife Kim, David Hollis and wife Stacey, Melissa Ingram Cousins and husband Keith, Laura Hollis, Lynn Hollis Bundy and husband Max, Shelby Paul Ingram and wife Emily, and Ashley Michael Ingram; eleven great grandchildren: Victoria Cousins Smith and husband Brandon, Dylan Hollis, Sarah Hayden Hollis, Savannah Hollis, Cody Hollis, Emily Alexandria Cousins, Sophie Hollis, Morgan Bundy, Wes Bundy, Carter Aidan Ingram and Caleb Shelby Ingram; one great-great grandson Liam Foy Smith.

Mrs. Ingram worked side by side with her husband at their store, Brundidge Furniture, for many years. They were well respected by their many loyal customers and the community. They built a great business together. After Mr. Ingram’s death she was joined in that business by her son-in-law, Jimmy Hollis, and worked there with him until she retired.

Mrs. Ingram dearly loved her work with the Three Arts Club planning so many wonderful tours to many interesting places, being a great tour guide and making sure that everyone who joined in the trip had a wonderful, memorable time. The Club used the money generated by the tours to give scholarships to high school seniors. Many students were blessed to have received one of their many scholarships. If you see a Southern Coach bus, think about her and all those fun trips she worked so hard in planning. It would surely put a smile on her face!

Mrs. Ingram was a loyal member of Salem Baptist Church where she had been a member for many, many years. She was a Sunday School teacher and gave of herself so much to the church that she so loved.

To say that Mrs. Ingram was an Alabama fan would be a huge understatement. She never missed watching a game. She often fondly remembered the trip that her son Mike took her on to attend the National Championship game in the Rose Bowl in California. While she was a loyal Alabama fan, she began cheering Auburn on (except when they played Alabama) in memory of her twin brother, Frank Dykes.

The family wishes to thank Compassus Hospice for their loving, compassionate care of her. We also thank her caregivers: Georgia Flowers, Renesha Carey and Allasya Knox. They were all truly a wonderful blessing to her and the family.

Due to Covid restrictions and safety precautions, a private service officiated by Rev. Chad Manion and Paul Ingram will be held. Pall Bearers will be Jeff Hollis, David Hollis, Shelby Paul Ingram, Dylan Hollis, Cody Hollis, Max Bundy, Brandon Smith and Wes Bundy. Honorary Pall Bearer will be Keith Allen Cousins.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Salem Baptist Church, P. O. Box 802, Brundidge, Alabama 36010. Mrs. Ingram was blessed to live 97 years here with us. Now she lives forever in the glorious beauty of Heaven surrounded by those she so loved who were already there waiting to greet her.