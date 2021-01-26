Pike Medical Foundation: Give a gift of appreciation

Often, it seems as if there is no way to adequately express what a person has meant to another’s life.

That being true, the Pike Medical Foundation is continuing to offer the opportunity for appreciative expression throughout the community.

Roxie Kitchens, Pike Medical Foundation board member, said the board seeks to enhance the operations of Troy Regional Medical Center by providing external financial support to facilitate the various needs of the medical center.

“Through the years, the Pike Medical Foundation has received multiple donations from individuals and companies in memory of friends and loved ones,” Kitchens said.

“This year, because of the restrictions of COVID-19, the board is limited on how funds can be raised for Troy Regional Medical Center. So, the Pike Medical Foundation decided to expand on the memorial way of giving and remembering to include giving a gift to honor someone who has touched one’s life in a special way.”

That someone could be a healthcare worker, a friend or a relative or as a way of wishing someone a “happy birthday.”

“What a wonderful way to let someone know how much they are appreciated,” Kitchens said.

These gifts to the Pike Medical Foundation are tax deductible and the donors will receive a tax receipt for their donations. The person or family honored will receive a card telling them about the donation in their honor, Kitchens said.

Donations may be mailed to First Cahawba Bank, Attn: Roxie Kitchens, 601 Trojan Parkway, Troy, AL 36079.

Collin McCrary, PMF board member, said the Pike Medical Foundation was re-activated about eight years ago. Each year since then, the PMF board has

hosted large fundraisers for TRMC, including balloon launches.

“These funds have helped provide new ICU beds at Troy Regional Medical Center and new chairs that convert to sleeping for the patients’ rooms,” McCrary said. “Funds have also been used to assist with renovations in the radiology/ED departments. Most recently, the chairs for the Cancer Infusion Center were purchased.”

Each donation made to the Pike Medical Foundation fundraisers supports the needs of the medical center and is greatly appreciated.